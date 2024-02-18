ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests female lawyer, boyfriend, mother in Abia for drug dealing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency also said one 54-year-old Dada Adedara was on Feb. 14 arrested at Dan Bare Area of Kano State with 468 blocks of marijuana weighing 246.4kg.

Female Lawyer, herbalist and others arrested by NDLEA operatives during a raid in the past week [Facebook:NDLEA]
Female Lawyer, herbalist and others arrested by NDLEA operatives during a raid in the past week [Facebook:NDLEA]

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that large quantities of various illicit drugs were recovered after a raid of their premises.

Babafemi said the raid was conducted by the NDLEA and men of the Abia Homeland Security on the property located at 23, Arochukwu Street, Umuahia, on Feb. 14, at about 11.00 p.m.

He said this led to the arrest of the female lawyer, Adaobi Nweke, 36, her boyfriend, Emeka Nkemefuna, 36, and her mother, Ngozi Nweke, 65.

Also, Dike Okpara, 43, who is an herbalist to the family; Chukwudi Abel, 33, a member of the family; Amarachi Paul, 18, another member of the family and their 22-year-old salesgirl, Blessing Jonathan, were all arrested.

“Investigation reveals that members of the family had long been in the illicit drug business passed on to them by their now late father, Jonathan Nweke.

“Recovered from them as at the time of their arrest includes various quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Loud, Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) and precursor chemicals.

“This was with a total weight of 1.670kg as well as N578,400 monetary exhibit,” he said.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives have thwarted an attempt by a 25-year-old Uber driver, Joshua Henry, to deliver a consignment of 26.2 grams of Loud, an illicit substance.

Babafemi said the suspect had picked up the drugs in Abuja for onward delivery to a customer in Keffi, Nasarawa State, on Feb. 12.

“Same day, operatives in Ogun state arrested the duo of Kafayat Junaid and Sakirat Osoanu with 13kg Indian hemp.

“In Kogi, a suspect, Charles Chike, 45, was arrested by NDLEA operatives in a hotel in Lokoja on Feb. 16 with 290 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 116kg.

“ The exhibit was concealed in the boot of a blue Honda Accord car marked Abuja ABC 853 SL, which took off from Ekiti state en route to Abuja,” Babafemi added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

