NDLEA arrests ex-footballer, Brazil returnee for cocaine trafficking

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA has arrested an ex-footballer, Emmanuel Okafor, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for cocaine trafficking.

He flew in on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Babafemi stated that the suspect had 1.4kg of cocaine concealed in the handles of his bags and in the top edges of the bags.

He added that the 33-year-old indigene of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia was arrested on Sept. 26 after anti-narcotic officers unravelled where he concealed the illicit substance.

“During preliminary interview, Okafor said he was a footballer at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu FC, where he played for four seasons before leaving for Sri Lanka in 2014.

“He said that he moved to Brazil from Sri Lanka after playing for two seasons, but could not advance his football career in Brazil as he did not have official documents,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that another Brazil returnee, Chinedu Ibeh was also arrested on Sept. 26 upon arrival at the Lagos airport from São Paulo, Brazil, also via Ethiopian Airlines.

He stated also that Ibeh hails from Ahiazu in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo and was found to have concealed 3.2kg of Black Cocaine popularly known as “Lucci’’ in false bottoms of his two bags.

“In his statement, he said he was to be paid N3.1 million on successful delivery of the drug in Nigeria,’’ the NDLEA spokesman stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

