The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug trafficker at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The agency said in a statement on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 that the suspect, Ukaegbu Onyekachi, was arrested on Monday, February 1 with 3.30 kilogrammes of cocaine.

He had landed in Lagos onboard Ethiopian airways from Sao Paulo, Brazil when he was arrested during inward clearance of passengers.

The suspect hid the drugs inside T-shirt stickers found inside his travel luggage.

The drugs were concealed in T-shirt stickers [TheCable]

The NDLEA had announced in another statement on Tuesday that it made huge seizures of cocaine and heroin with street value of over N30 billion at the Lagos airport.

The drugs were intercepted in three major busts carried out between January 24 and January 27, 2021.

One of the busts was the biggest single seizure from an individual in the past 15 years.