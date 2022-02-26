RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, 6 others, recovers 5,862kg drugs in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a major drug kingpin and Six other suspects, recovering 5,862 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including Loud and Codeine in Lagos.

The drugs intercepted by the NDLEA. [Twitter: NDLEA]
This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Saturday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, Mrs. Sherifat Lawal who was operating the notorious Patey Lagos Island drug haven in Lagos, was arrested on Saturday Feb. 26.

According to Babafemi, operatives followed credible intelligence and follow up surveillance on illicit drug dealing in Osho, Gambari, and Beecroft Streets, Patey Area of Lagos Island.

“Anti-narcotic officers stormed the Gambari street base of the drug kingpin where they arrested her and six of her accomplices at 9:30am Saturday, Feb. 16.

“Other members of the cartel operating in the axis, however, mobilised hoodlums who attacked the operatives with stones, bottles and guns.

“This was in a bid to prevent the officers from arresting other kingpins marked for arrest as well as taking the suspects already nabbed and drug exhibits away,” he said.

Babafemi said the operatives were able to tactically defend themselves, took the suspects and exhibits away.

He mentioned other suspects in custody with Lawal to include Ahmed Yisau; Solomon Alape; Olayemi Akinola; Salami Qudus; Bakare Rafiu; Rose Samson; Yusuf Rofiat, and Chukwudi Egon.

He quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the Lagos Command of the agency for the successful operation.

Marwa warned those being used by drug cartels to obstruct or attack anti-narcotic officers in the course of doing their work to desist or face dire consequences.

