ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted a Brazil returnee, Prosper Agbasi with 105 parcels of cocaine concealed in candies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos on Christmas Day.

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies. [NDLEA]
NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies. [NDLEA]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested at the ‘D’ arrival hall of the MMIA during the inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He said that the suspect who arrived via Doha on Qatar Airways was intercepted following credible intelligence.

“An initial search of the suspect’s two checked-in bags almost made him a free man as there was nothing incriminating found there.

“Until the NDLEA officers took a second look at the duty-free shopping nylon bags containing packs of ‘candies’ he was holding in his hands.

“A thorough examination of the duty-free shopping bags revealed the packs of candies inside were actually used to conceal 105 parcels of cocaine weighing 2.8 kilograms and 43 grams of cannabis,” he said.

According to him, a preliminary test conducted on a plastic bottle of body lotion found in possession of the suspect also tested positive for cocaine with a total weight of 472 grams.

“Married to a Brazilian lady with a daughter, Prosper who claimed to be into the clothing business in Brazil was hoping to sell the drug in Enugu, his state,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the MMIA Commands for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa urged them along with their compatriots across the country to step up offensives against drug cartels in the new year including a focus on drug demand reduction.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Emi lokan' attitude wrong for Nigeria - Obasanjo takes a swipe at Tinubu

'Emi lokan' attitude wrong for Nigeria - Obasanjo takes a swipe at Tinubu

JUST IN: Obasanjo endorses Obi for President in letter to Nigerians

JUST IN: Obasanjo endorses Obi for President in letter to Nigerians

Appraising operational successes of the military in 2022

Appraising operational successes of the military in 2022

NDLEA arrests 3 traffickers with 256kgs illicit drugs in 3 states

NDLEA arrests 3 traffickers with 256kgs illicit drugs in 3 states

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

Nigeria needs more prayers, political will for greatness – Anglican Primate

Nigeria needs more prayers, political will for greatness – Anglican Primate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop