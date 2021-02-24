Drug raids by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has led to the arrest of 90 suspects and seizure of large quantities of hard drugs.

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 that agents of its Lagos Command raided black spots in Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki, Okokomaiko and other parts of the state to dismantle major drug syndicates.

614kg of various types of drugs were seized during the raids which exposed two major syndicates in Lekki and Amuwo Odofin areas of Lagos.

One of the syndicates was coordinated by one Samuel Ebenezer whose cartel allegedly imported special sophisticated drugs baked in cakes, biscuits, and cookies from the United States.

The syndicate sold the drugs to the rich and affluent people in Lekki and Lagos Island.

The second syndicate was coordinated by an Indian, Inderpreet Singh, aka Bobby, who is also a dealer in tricycle parts, and the Managing Director of Rashaan Trading Ltd.

Singh allegedly imported Tramadol 225mg from India to sell in Nigeria.

"The breakdown of the seizures is as follows: Cannabis Sativa 577.020 kg; Cocaine 0.183kg, Heroine 0.003 kg, Tramadol 36.202kg (7,697) tablets, Rohypnol 0.208kg (646) tablets, Diazapam 0.462kg (2066) tablets, Exol-5 0.52kg (316) tablets," the agency said.

The NDLEA also seized about two million capsules of Tramadol at the Apapa seaport in Lagos.

The consignment was concealed in 554 cartons falsely labelled to contain ceramic tiles.

NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, warned earlier this week that the country is getting destroyed with the drug scourge.

"Armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, militancy, rape and other social vices are carried out by illicit drug users," he said.

He said 15 million Nigerians are currently using illicit drugs, and that the NDLEA is committed to cutting off its circulation in Nigeria.