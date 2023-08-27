ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander also disclosed that its operatives also recovered 90 rounds of live ammunition.

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna. [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna. [Facebook:NDLEA]

The state Commander, NDLEA, Ibrahim Braji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna, that the arrest and the seizure were made in July.

Braji said within the period under review, the command secured six conviction of suspects.

The commander said the various drugs seized included Indian Hemp, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Tramadol and other Psychotropic substances.

“Grand total weight of drug seized within the period under review is 451.976kg."

The commander also disclosed that its operatives also recovered 90 rounds of live ammunition; Live bullets 7.62mm calibres and new Josef pump action gun with registration number 23-0174.

“Within the month under review, 18 illicit drug joints have been dismantled across the state which included Kantin Agah, Hayin Dan-mani, Mando, Unguwan Dosa, Mararabar Rido, Tukur-Tukur and Sabon Gari.

" Others are Paladin, Unguwar Doki, Mekera, Rigasa, Dan Daura, Karji, Ghana road, Television, Unguwar Ma’azu, Kudenden and Jushi."

Braji appealed to parents to watch over their children and know the kind of friends they associated with at all times.

He warned illegal drug dealers to look for better livelihood, adding that if they refused, the agency would go after them and ensure they faced full wrath of law.

