NDLEA arrests 8,000 suspected drug dealers in 8 months

He said out of the number, about 1,600 had been convicted and serving various jail terms.

According to him, over two million kilograms of assorted drugs was seized from the suspects during the period under review.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support the agency to rid the country of the menace of illicit drugs and abuse.

“War against drug abuse and trafficking is our collective responsibility and is for our betterment, because even criminal activities were as a result of drug abuse’’, he said.

He revealed that unemployment was one of the major causes of drug abuse in the country, but noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was trying to provide jobs to tackle the menace.

“President is on top of the situation, he is committed to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” he added.

The NDLEA chairman said that the agency was spearheading the establishment of War Against Drug Abuse Committees in every town and community across the country.

Marwa explained that the committee would be headed by the traditional ruler in each community while religious leaders would be among members of the committee.

According to him, the committees will work with NDLEA to sensitise the people on the dangers of drug abuse and provide information on drug dealers, abusers and traffickers in each community.

He explained that drug abuse causes mental illness and death, and urged those involved to stop the habit.

According to him, there is a drug addict in almost every family in the country, hence the need for all to join hands to address the menace.

In his remarks, the Ward Head of Badawa, Alhaji Zakari Garba, expressed appreciation to NDLEA for its renewed efforts in the fight against drug abuse.