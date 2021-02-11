FCT Commander of NDLEA Lawan Hamisu told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that five of the suspects were found with exhibits, adding that three others were arrested at the scene of crime.

Hamisu said that different quantities of cannabis sativa were recovered during the raiding, adding that one man, named Nazeer escaped leaving 19.6 kilogrammes of cannabis.

He noted that the three suspects arrested at the crime scene were being profiled as no drugs were found with them, saying that they would be put on the watch list to determine the next action against them.

“On Feb. 3, 2021, we set out and revisit Karu Abattoir, Gwarimpa by 1st Avenue, Dawaki behind News Engineering Baban bola Pantaker Area, Police Sign post by Dutse Makaranta and Fo1 Kubwa extension.

“Zubairu Mohammed and Umar Sani were arrested at Dawaki with 2.8 grammes and 100 grammes of cannabis sativa.

“Nura Alhassan was arrested at Karu with 12.3 grammes of cannabis sativa. Manasseh Christopher was arrested at Gwarimpa with 28.3 grammes of cannabis sativa.

“Hamza Adamu was arrested at Dutse Makaranta with 253.5 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa. However, Nazeer was found with 19.6 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa recovered at FO1 by Kubwa extension but escaped and the search for him is on,” he said.

Hamisu said that the agency’s outing to Tomato market, Dei-Dei, Kasuwan Dere in Gwagwalada as well Kuchin-goro/Ruga by city gate recorded minimal success where the operatives seized other quantities of cannabis sativa.

He noted that those whose case have been sustained have been charged accordingly, saying that others found with smaller quantities and found to be users or first offenders were referred for appropriate counseling.

He added that the agency would be filing charges on two suspects while three others may be referred for counseling as the search of the escaped suspect continues.