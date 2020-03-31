Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, the Public Relations Officer of the NDLEA in the state, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan, said assorted drugs weighing 169.71 kilogrammes were seized during the period.

“In the first quarter of year 2020, the command under the leadership of Mrs Josephine Obi, made progress in the drug war in the areas of arrests and seizures, prosecution, rehabilitation of drug users and public enlightenment and advocacy.

“The agency confiscated 169.71 kilogrammes of various drugs including Cannabis sativa, Cocaine, Diazepam, Rohypnol, Bromatan, Tramadol and Colorado.

“The agency also recovered one locally made pistol and one bloodstained army jackknife,” she said.

According to her, 23 convictions were recorded and the convicts were currently serving various jail terms, ranging from six months to five years.

“During this period, the Command gave brief counseling intervention to 35 people who use drugs. Out of nine clients undergoing residential rehabilitation in our command, three have been rehabilitated and integrated into the society,” she said.

Okuwobi said the anti-drug agency also gave abuse preventive lectures in six primary and 29 secondary schools across the state in the period under review.

“The state commander advises parents and guardians to be vigilant and proactive to keep their children and wards off drugs. Also let us help people who use drugs to use this period of restriction to break the habit. Stay home, stay clean and stay off drugs,” she said.