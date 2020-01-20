The command’s Spokesman, Mr Ibrahim Kazaure, made this known in a statement in Dutse.

Kazaure said the suspects included 394 males and seven females, while the illicit drugs included 235.07 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and 46.57 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances.

He added that 25 of the suspects were convicted while other cases are still pending in court.

“In our efforts to make Jigawa State drug-free, the command had recorded tangible achievements during the period under review.

“The command was able to arrest 401 suspects consisting of 394 males and seven females.

“In the area of seizure, the command also was able to seize 235.07kg of cannabis sativa and 46.57kg of psychotropic substances,” he said.

The spokesman added that a total of 201 drug users were referred to the command’s Drug Demand Reduction Unit (DDRU) for counseling.

According to him, the command also gave 63 drug preventive education lectures and advocacy talks in schools, including tertiary institutions.

“The command also distributed public enlightenment materials such as posters, pamphlets and ABCs of drug abuse,” Kazaure added.

He attributed the achievements to hardworking staff and support from the agency’s headquarters as well as the state government.