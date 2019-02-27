He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday that the suspects were between 14 and 25 years of age.

“We arrested 25 people for drug abuse a week before the election, while the remaining 11 were arrested four days to election in 16 different spots within Ilorin metropolis, in areas like Asadam, Maraba motor garage, Idiape and Oko-olowo

” We usually counsel those that consume Indian hemp and prosecute the dealers of Indian hemp for the law to take it course on them,” he said.

The NDLEA boss said that more youths were involved in abuse of drugs such as Tramador, Indian hemp, and even inhaling pit latrine.

“Three months ago, acting on information from a reliable source, we seized over three tonnes of compressed Indian hemp, coming into the state from Ghana,” he said.

Ogilegwu said that the NDLEA would intensify effort to stop drug abuse in the state and ensure sanity among the youths.