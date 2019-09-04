The agency’s commander in Imo, Mr Nse Jack, who revealed this in Owerri on Wednesday, listed the seized substances to include; 35.226 kg of cannabis, 0.030 kg of cocaine, 1.33 kg of psycho-tropics and 0.02 kg of amphetamine.

He added that the agency also counseled 51 persons and conducted 17 public enlightenment programmes and lectures during the period.

“We recorded successes in the months of June, July and August. We arrested 33 suspects comprising 28 males and five females and seized a total 35.846 kg of exhibits.

“It is noteworthy that this figure is huge considering the fact that all the exhibits were meant for consumption in Imo because Imo is not a transit point,” he said.

Jack, who thanked other security agencies in the state for maintaining a cordial relationship with the agency, also called on religious institutions to partner with the agency in its mandate.

He advised parents to be mindful of their children’s activities while they are in school where they are more prone to misdemeanour and peer influence.

The commander however called on the state government to provide funding and logistics support to the command to enable it improve the quality of its services to residents.