NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna in 3 months

Adoro said the 302 suspected drug traffickers consisted of 291 males and 12 females.

He listed the drugs seized during the period under review to include, cannabis sativa 2158.649 kg, cocaine 1.061 kg, heroine 0.042 kg.

Others he said, included tramadol 1828.604 kg, methamphetamine 0.023 kg, psychotropic substance 773.186 kg.

“In total, the substances seized are 4761.542 kg.

He disclosed that out of the 302 suspects, 155 were under counselling, 74 had been charged to court, 26 were convicted, 39 were pending investigations, and eight had been transferred to sister security agencies.

Adoro said the operatives also recovered two locally made refiles, one locally made pistol, four pump action guns, 275 cartridges, and two live ammunition.

He urged the public to be mindful of suspicious movements of goods in their communities, and provide useful information to the agency to enable it curb influx and consumption of hard drugs.

He also appealed to parents to closely observe their wards’ activities.