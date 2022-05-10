RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna in 3 months

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said its operatives have arrested no fewer than 302 suspected drugs traffickers in the first quarter of 2022 in Kaduna.

NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)
NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)

Mr Umar Adoro, Commander of NDLEA in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

Adoro said the 302 suspected drug traffickers consisted of 291 males and 12 females.

He listed the drugs seized during the period under review to include, cannabis sativa 2158.649 kg, cocaine 1.061 kg, heroine 0.042 kg.

Others he said, included tramadol 1828.604 kg, methamphetamine 0.023 kg, psychotropic substance 773.186 kg.

“In total, the substances seized are 4761.542 kg.

He disclosed that out of the 302 suspects, 155 were under counselling, 74 had been charged to court, 26 were convicted, 39 were pending investigations, and eight had been transferred to sister security agencies.

Adoro said the operatives also recovered two locally made refiles, one locally made pistol, four pump action guns, 275 cartridges, and two live ammunition.

He urged the public to be mindful of suspicious movements of goods in their communities, and provide useful information to the agency to enable it curb influx and consumption of hard drugs.

He also appealed to parents to closely observe their wards’ activities.

He reassured the public of NDLEA’s commitment to eradicating illegal drugs in the society to the barest minimum.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna in 3 months

NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna in 3 months

Jonathan not yet our member – APC Bayelsa chairman

Jonathan not yet our member – APC Bayelsa chairman

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

2023: Saraki woos delegates, pledges special status for Lagos

2023: Saraki woos delegates, pledges special status for Lagos

ASUU strike: Stakeholders say insensitivity by parties linger strike

ASUU strike: Stakeholders say insensitivity by parties linger strike

Ezekwesili believes Africa can surpass China’s rise through disruptive technology

Ezekwesili believes Africa can surpass China’s rise through disruptive technology

Insecurity: Gov. Okowa urges military to prioritise troops’ welfare

Insecurity: Gov. Okowa urges military to prioritise troops’ welfare

2023: Zamfara APC lauds Adamu for resolving party crisis

2023: Zamfara APC lauds Adamu for resolving party crisis

Gombe Governor promises to support Osinbajo at APC primaries

Gombe Governor promises to support Osinbajo at APC primaries

Trending

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]