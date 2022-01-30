NDLEA arrests 3 transborder traffickers; intercepts imported Loud in Lagos

Babafemi said the suspects were apprehended while trying to smuggle the drugs into Cameroon, adding that the agency also intercepted over 1,500 kilogrammes of imported Loud and other illicit substances in raids across Lagos and Edo States.

He said the suspects: Mohammed Hussaini, 32; Adamu Bella, 18, and Mohammed Umar, 18, were arrested at Tsamiya Junction, Madanya Road, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The spokesman said the suspects were arrested on Friday Jan. 28 with the exhibits concealed in the packets of another drug.

“When interviewed, they claimed the drugs were being taken to Bagira town along Nigeria-Cameroon border to be delivered to some Cameroonians for onward delivery to Maroua in Cameroon.

“This comes on the heels of a similar operation at Alaba Rago area of Lagos where operatives of the state command of the agency intercepted 1,200 parcels of imported Loud.

“A strong variant of cannabis suspected to have been smuggled into the state from a neighbouring country with a total weight of 1,229 kilogrammes,” he said.

In another raid on Wednesday Jan. 26, at Suru Alaba, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, Lagos, operatives arrested one Ibrahim Musa, 25, with 18,530 tablets of Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Exol-5, and 138 bottles of Codeine.

Babafemi said that operatives at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, during their routine cargo search intercepted a consignment of 22 international passports.

The passports, he said, comprised of six different countries concealed in a bag of granulated grain (Gari) among other food items at the MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

“Nine of the passports were three each of the UK, France and Portugal, while the rest Nigeria – 8; Ghana – 4 and Cameroon – 1.

“Also at the airport, operatives equally recovered 12 parcels of cannabis weighing 4.95kg concealed in a carton of Golden Morn packaged for export through the SAHCO export shed.

“In Plateau; a team of NDLEA officers on Friday Jan. 28, arrested two suspects Emeka Ezenwa, 37, and Julius Akingbe, 45, for being in possession of 126.5 grammes of methamphetamine concealed inside a DVD player coming from Lagos.

‘While a raid in Kampani Zera – Wase LGA of the state on Friday led to the arrest of Fatima Sadiq, 20, who was caught with 21.3kg cannabis,” he said.

Babafemi said that a similar raid on Friday of a notorious drug joint, Bakin Kogi in Ringim, Jigawa led to the recovery of different quantities of Cannabis, Diazepam, Exol-5 and some new psychoactive substances.

He said that the drugs were with a total weight of 8.680kg as well as weapons such as knives, cutlasses, sticks, catapults and charms.

“In Edo state, operatives recovered 19 bags of cannabis weighing 144.10kg stored in the bush along Uromi Road, Esan North-East LGA ready to be transported to other parts of the country,

“While eight bags of the same substance weighing 111kg were recovered from a bush at Iruekpen, Esan-West LGA,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman of the Agency, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending officers and men of Lagos, MMIA, Adamawa, Plateau and Edo commands of the agency for their tenacity and vigilance.