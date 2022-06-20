NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

Agboalu listed some of the drugs seized to include Cannabis sativa, Tramadol Diazepam, Exol-5, Pentazocine, Cocaine, Codeine based syrup, phenobarbitone and Rohypnol.

The commander said that those arrested comprised of 286 males and 11 female suspects who were arrested for various drug related offences within the period.

He added that 104 male offenders had been sentenced to various jail terms of between six months and four years without option of fine.

“Our total number of cases is 71 out of which we have secured 51 convictions.

“It is also on record that the command won the prestigious National Chairman’s award due to the highest number of conviction recorded,” Agboalu said.

He further said that 45 drug users were counseled, treated and rehabilitated within the period while sensitisation lectures and rallies against consumption or use of narcotics are held by the command regularly.

“Our drugs supply reduction strategy has been strengthen as efforts have been intensified in arresting and prosecuting the culprits,” the commander said

He appreciated the cooperation and understanding of all the stakeholders for their contributions to the fight against the menace and appealed for sustained collaboration.