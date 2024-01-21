ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests 295 drug suspects in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander stated also that the command successfully rehabilitated 53 drug-dependent males who had been reunited with their families.

NDLEA officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
NDLEA officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Those arrested were 237 males and 58 females.

The command seized 562.239kg of assorted illicit drugs from the suspects, Mamuda stated.

He listed substances seized from the suspects to include cocaine, heroin, hemp, methamphetamine, tramadol, codeine, Rohypnol, and Pentazocine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamuda stated that the command secured the conviction of 115 males and 21 females who also forfeited N1.2 million to the agency, while 47 cases were still pending.

The commander stated also that the command successfully rehabilitated 53 drug-dependent males who had been reunited with their families.

He added that the command provided 112 male and 35 female drug users with counselling and aftercare treatment in 2023.

The command conducted 118 drug abuse awareness and sensitisation programmes in 2023, Mamuda also stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos

Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos

Reverend urges Nigerians to pray against difficult times looming over Nigeria

Reverend urges Nigerians to pray against difficult times looming over Nigeria

NDLEA arrests 295 drug suspects in Rivers

NDLEA arrests 295 drug suspects in Rivers

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa

Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

Bauchi-born Nigerian Judge appointed member of Commonwealth tribunal

Bauchi-born Nigerian Judge appointed member of Commonwealth tribunal

Nigerians, stop normalising nonsense in 2024

Nigerians, stop normalising nonsense in 2024

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Pray fervently for our leaders, don't curse them - Sultan urges Nigerians

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan [Facebook:NNDLEA]

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan