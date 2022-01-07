NDLEA arrests 272 suspects, seizes 339.81kg of hard drugs in A’Ibom

The State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency in Uyo on Friday.

Giving the breakdown, Bassey said the suspects comprised of 233 males and 39 females, while the hard drugs seized were 311.2477kg of cannabis sativa, 1.2581kg of cocaine, 0.2882kg heroin, 0.0545kg of meth and 26.970kg of psychotropic substance.

She said the command also convicted 39 persons, made up of 37 males and two females, with the maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

“Of spectacular note was the seizure of 1.2kg of cocaine in Akwa Ibom State, being the highest seizure in 18 years.

“The hard drug prevalent in the state is cannabis sativa, locally referred to as “ikongekpo’.

“There are also cases of abuse of psychotropic substances, such as tramadol, diazepam, codeine, rohypnol, exol 5 among others,” Bassey said.

She warned that the ingestion of these drugs, increases the amount of chemical, known as dopamine in the brain, which distort reality, gives poor judgment and can result in mental illness.

Bassey explained that crystal meth addiction in particular, was the most difficult to treat, which she said causes irregular heartbeats, irregular body temperature, violent behaviour and even death.