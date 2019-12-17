The agency’s state Commander, Mr Ralph Igwenagu, stated this in a statement released by its spokesman, Mr Mallum Musa, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It said that the arrests, which comprised of 187 males and 38 females.

It said, “Out of the suspects arrested, 125 who were drug users were counseled and re-integrated into the society.’’

According to the statement, the command within the period also successfully prosecuted and secured 77 convictions of offenders with various jail terms.

The statement added that the arrests led to the seizure of 13,408.086kg of different illicit drug substances.

“This consists of 7,710.976kg of Marijuana, also called Cannabis Sativa, 5, 673. 388kg of Tramadol, 22.307g of Diazepam, 30.6g of Raphynol, 387 bottles of cough syrup with codeine.

“Others are: 167.9g of cocaine, 7.7g of Heroin, 1.2092kg of Exol 5 among others.’’

The command also said that it had through the seizures, saved millions of the country’s youths from the devastating scourge of drug abuse and its associated consequences.

It said that it would continue to intensify efforts in the anti- drug push until drug-related problems in the country were eradicated.

The command also said that some of the challenges facing it include: lack of office accommodation for some of its outlets across the state and operational vehicles.

It appealed to individuals and corporate organisations for assistance in its areas of need.

It also appealed to the public to always supply its personnel with credible information about those suspected to be indulging in illicit drugs activities for prosecution.

It said that the command would not be able to function and achieve results without the cooperation of the members of the public.

The agency promised that it would make Lagos State drug-free and called on the residents for their support in achieving a peaceful and a drug- free state.