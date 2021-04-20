NDLEA arrests 2 undergraduates for selling drug-laced cookies

Babafemi said operatives of the agency in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) had also launched a manhunt for another member of the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with Arizona.

He described the cookies as a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis, alcohol and rohypnol among other ingredients.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Babafemi, their lid was blown open following the arrest of Agboje with four pieces of the cookies on Sunday.

He explained that Agboje was arrested at a cooperative estate, opposite Gaduwa estate in Abuja based on complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat.

“After eating the cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.

“Under interrogation, the prime suspect, Rhoda, confessed she prepares the cookies with a friend and sells each pack of three pieces at N1, 500.

“A follow up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the drug cookies,” Babafemi said.

He said during investigation the suspect confessed she sold at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including school children that were most vulnerable.

Pulse Nigeria

He also said the suspect confessed she supplied some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT.

Meanwhile, NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has commended the operatives of the FCT command for busting the syndicate.

Marwa said what the syndicate was doing was not only criminal but equally “unconscionable by deliberately luring school children into drug under the cover of selling to them biscuits or cookies.