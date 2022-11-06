NDLEA arrests 2 Pakistani businessmen for alleged cocaine, skunk trafficking

Babafemi said that the drugs were concealed in a public address system in which the suspects were attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore, Pakistan via Doha.

He said that the two suspects, Asif Muhammed, 45 and Hussain Naveed, 57, who hold Nigerian residence permits suspected to be fake, were frequent travelers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

According to him, they were arrested on Saturday at the Lagos Airport, barely a week after they came to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, operatives at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed of the airport on Friday seized 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg, imported from Karachi, Pakistan.

Babafemi said that the consignment had a weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid.

“The previous day, Thursday, operatives at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) export shed of the airport also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs.

“This included Cannabis, Cocaine and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohypnol concealed in footwears and soap packs going to UAE, Dubai.