NDLEA arrests 2 drug peddlers, seizes codeine, diazepam

Babafemi said the drugs intercepted were meant to be delivered in Gwada, Shiroro Local Government of Niger.

According to him, drugs seized from the suspects include codeine — 7.100kilograames, Diazepam — 6.400kilogrammes and Exol 5 — 10.950kilogrammes.

The director said that the state’s NDLEA Command’s Highway Patrol Team along Okolowo (Ilorin) – Jebba highway intercepted the consignment in a bus on June 5.

He said that Martins Ejiofor, one of the suspects, had travelled to Lagos with the second suspect to procure the drugs and deliver to dealers in Gwada.

“During interrogation, he confessed that he had been arrested with more than 50 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and charged to court by the Niger command of the agency in 2020.

“He completed his one-year jail term in March and resumed his nefarious illicit drug business," Babafemi said.

In another development, the operatives of the Delta command of the agency also arrested 20-year old Chukwujekwu Lucky at Ogwashi Uku, Delta, with multiple drugs weighing 38.90 kilogrammes on June 4.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the commanders, officers and men of both Kwara and Delta commands for the arrests and seizures.