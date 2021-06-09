RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests 2 drug peddlers, seizes codeine, diazepam

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two drug dealers, Martins Ejiofor, 31 and Bala Mohammed, 33, with 24.450 kilogrammes of substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

The two suspects arrested in Kwara with seized drugs. [NAN]
The two suspects arrested in Kwara with seized drugs. [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

The Agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the drugs intercepted were meant to be delivered in Gwada, Shiroro Local Government of Niger.

According to him, drugs seized from the suspects include codeine — 7.100kilograames, Diazepam — 6.400kilogrammes and Exol 5 — 10.950kilogrammes.

The director said that the state’s NDLEA Command’s Highway Patrol Team along Okolowo (Ilorin) – Jebba highway intercepted the consignment in a bus on June 5.

He said that Martins Ejiofor, one of the suspects, had travelled to Lagos with the second suspect to procure the drugs and deliver to dealers in Gwada.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had been arrested with more than 50 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and charged to court by the Niger command of the agency in 2020.

“He completed his one-year jail term in March and resumed his nefarious illicit drug business," Babafemi said.

In another development, the operatives of the Delta command of the agency also arrested 20-year old Chukwujekwu Lucky at Ogwashi Uku, Delta, with multiple drugs weighing 38.90 kilogrammes on June 4.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the commanders, officers and men of both Kwara and Delta commands for the arrests and seizures.

He said that the development would, in no small measure, reduce the availability of illicit substances available to bandits and other criminal elements who take them as enhancers.

