NDLEA arrests 130 suspected drug dealers in Enugu state

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

He said the agency secured 97 convictions during the period and that other suspects were awaiting trial.

Exhibits seized were 845,839 kg of Indian hemp, 957.58grams of methamphetamine, 5.469 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 90.2 grams of cocaine.

The commander said 36 drug users were rehabilitated and reunited with their families during the period under review while another 18 were still undergoing rehabilitation.

“These achievements are tremendous improvements on the records of the previous corresponding period and the success was achieved through the commitment of the Federal Government,’’ he said.

Bassey reiterated NDLEA’s commitment to rid Enugu State of illicit drug dealers.

He said that but for the constant raid on some flashpoints in Enugu, the capital city would have been overrun by illicit drug dealers.

He mentioned Ogidi Street and its environs along Ogui Road as one of the most notorious hideouts of illicit drug traffickers in Enugu.

“We have constantly raided the area and dislodged the drug joints at the various locations,’’ he said.

Bassey said Indian hemp remained the most abused drug in Enugu State.

Bassey called on residents of the state to provide valuable information that would enable the agency to successfully rid the state of illicit drugs, adding that such information would be confidential.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Anti-Drug Day is celebrated on June 26 every year.