NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo

Wakawa said the arrests were made in the first quarter of the year, adding that the figure comprised 68 males and 32 females.

Giving the breakdown of the seized drugs, he said 295. 08134 kilogrammes of drugs were seized in January.

“In February, we intercepted and seized 237,476.20 kilogrammes of suspected illicit drugs, while in March, 397.59 kilogrammes of suspected illicit drugs were seized.

“The February record is the highest due to the four illicit cannabis warehouses discovered in Upkuje forest in Owan West Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

The commander further explained that the seized drugs included 238,166.7 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis, 0.00534 grammes of substance suspected to be cocaine, and 0.002bgrammes of substance suspected to be heroin.

He added that within the period under review, the command counselled 23 clients referred by the investigation unit and reunited them with their families.

According to Wakawa, anti-drug abuse enlightenment programmes took place across the state.

“Most importantly, the agency collaborated with the State Drug Control Committee in the sensitisation of athletes and the general public during the just concluded sports festival,” he said.