NDLEA arrests 10 suspects in massive operation, seizes drugs in 5 states

Babafemi said operatives stormed Ohusu forest boundary, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo on Wednesday.

This, he said, was where they recovered a total of 3,159.7kgs and arrested three suspects: Effiong Udo, Daniel Asuquo Ebong and Asuquo Effiong.

Similarly, on Saturday, operatives intercepted a Toyota Sienna space bus conveying 49 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 638.5kgs along Uwenusi road in Uhunmwonde LGA.

“Some 36kgs of the same substance, stored in the bush along Uromi/Ubiaja road, were equally recovered.

“In another operation, three suspects: John Paul, Liberty Rolland and Aboki Stephen were arrested at Okpe in Akoko Edo with 55kgs of cannabis.

“No less than 127kgs of cannabis sativa were seized and a suspect, Pius John, was arrested while 854kgs of the same substance were recovered when operatives raided Okpe forest where some cannabis farms were destroyed.

“Three suspects: David Obada, Blessing Okechukwu and Odoh Sunday were caught with the 854kgs cannabis Sativa” he said.

In another development, Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives stormed the Aponmu forest in Idanre LGA in Ondo state.

During the raid, 52 bags of cannabis sativa that weighed 676kgs and the truck being used to load the consignment were recovered on Oct. 16.

He said that the trio of Christopher Amuzoga, Chikogu Samuel and Ijeoma Okenna were arrested with 690kgs of cannabis at Ipele forest on Oct.18.

“In Kano, operatives arrested Isah Mohammed and Sandra Okafor at Dakata area on Friday after they were caught with 538 blocks of cannabis sativa.

“This was weighing 391.2kgs; 259,000 tablets of tramadol; 100 bottles of Codeine-based syrup, and 150,000 tablets of pregabalin.

“This followed the arrest of Abel John and Helen James with 328.7kgs C/S at Gonin gora area of Kaduna, while 5,000 tablets of tramadol and 25,000 tablets of Exol-5 were recovered along Abuja-Kaduna express road,” he said.

In the same vein, a suspect, Yahaya Musa, was arrested on Oct. 16 at Tashar Yari, Kaduna, with over 30,000 tablets of tramadol, diazepam and exol-5.

“In Bauchi, a suspect, Ogbonna Ikechukwu, was arrested at Gadar Maiwa, Ningi LGA, with 67, 960 tablets of various types of psychotropic substances,” he said.

Babafemi said the operatives raided the Marina Market, Eket, where quantities of illicit substances were seized.