NDLEA arrest pregnant woman, nursing mother for drug offences

Babafemi said the suspects were among 28 persons arrested with 9,437.6 kilograms of cannabis and 138,053 tablets of pharmaceutical opioids among others by operatives of NDLEA.

He said the suspects were arrested during interdiction operations across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

He named the states as Yobe, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kwara, Lagos and the FCT, Abuja.

“In the FCT, operatives on Saturday Oct. 15 stormed a village known as Chukuku, which is about 10 kilometers from Gwagwalada where they raided a large cannabis warehouse.

“A total of 510 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 5, 640kgs were recovered from the store and a nursing mother in charge, Sa’adatu Abdullahi, 35, was arrested.

“In Yobe, while operatives intercepted 48kgs of cannabis in Buni Yadi, they also raided a location in Potiskum where they recovered 56 blocks (31kgs).

“Two suspects were arrested in connection to the seized drugs namely: Mohammed Mamuda and a married pregnant woman, Hauwa Haruna,” he said.

Babafemi said at least 99 bags of cannabis and three bags of its seeds weighing 1,286kgs, were seized on Oct. 13. when operatives raided a location in Ogbese area of Ondo State.

He said another raid at Umukpe forest in Uhunmwonde council area of Edo led to the seizure of 410kgs of the same substance in addition to a motorcycle, two dane guns and the arrest of two suspects.

He said the two suspects were Numga Anim, 30, and Friday Ebije, 50, adding that not less than 50 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 623kgs were also recovered at Ekpom village in Igueben LGA with the arrest of the owner, Lucky Henry, 30.

According to him, another suspect, Ndidi Esegine, 52, was nabbed at Ugbodo forest, Ovia North East LGA with 266.8kgs cannabis sativa on Oct. 11.

“Two days later, operatives stormed Uzebba forest in Owan West LGA to destroy four cannabis farms where two suspects: Ezekiel Raphael and Gideon Bassey were arrested with a total of 223.5kgs processed C/S recovered.

“A stop and search operation along the East/West road, in Ahoada area of Rivers, has led to the recovery of 251.4kgs of cannabis sativa in a gold colour Toyota Sienna bus with Reg No – Abuja YAB 70 BR, and a suspect, Segun Ajayi, arrested.