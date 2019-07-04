The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Salisu with unlawful possession of four cartons of 225mg of tramadol weighing 104kg .

He was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was granted bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.

The court ordered that the sureties must be civil servants and landed property owners in Lagos.

Substantive trial in the case will start on Oct. 9.

The NDLEA said that the defendant was arrested at Apapa on June 1, with four cartons of the restricted substance.

According to the agency, tramadol is a psychotropic substance prohibited by law.

It said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 20(1) (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.