NDLEA arraigns man for peddling cocaine, molly, meth

The charge is pending before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke. The defendant will be arraigned on Nov. 26.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 8.

He said that the defendant was arrested on a tip off at D’ Island Hotel in Ajah, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the banned substances were recovered from the defendant during his arrest.

He said that Cocaine and Molly, both weighing four grammes, were recovered from the defendant as well as Methamphetamine weighing three grammes and Cannabis Sativa weighing five grammes.

According to the prosecutor, all the drugs, along with Heroin and others, are listed in the NDLEA Schedule as prohibited.