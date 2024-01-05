NDLEA alarms rising use of human urine, lizard dung, camel urine to get high

The agency revealed that disturbing trends include the consumption of unconventional substances such as fermented human urine, lizard dung, camel urine, Lipton soaked in gin, and mentholated spirit mixed with soft drinks.

Iliyasu Mani, the commander of narcotics for NDLEA in the state, issued a statement on Thursday, January 04, 2023, highlighting the escalating battle against substance abuse, particularly among teenagers. He disclosed that youths are going to extreme lengths, resorting to inhaling toilet fumes and consuming gutter dirt in their pursuit of intoxication.

Addressing the press, Mani emphatically stated, “These new psychoactive substances that are commonly abused today include cannabis sativa, skunk, cough syrup with codeine, ice, tramadol, rohypnol, diazepam, pentazocine, rubber solution, glue, gutter dirt, toilet fumes, lizard dung. Others include Lipton soaked in gin, camel urine, Mentholated spirit in soft drinks, 10-day-old human urine, and so on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the public not to relent, stating that the fight against substance abuse requires a collective effort. Despite the daunting challenges, Mani assured the public that the agency has intensified its efforts through the establishment of a remodeled counseling and rehabilitation center within the premises of the Borno state command.

Mani reported significant achievements in the fight against drug abuse under his leadership.

The command has successfully seized 4.5 tonnes of illicit substances, apprehended 863 suspects, and established drop-in centers across all tertiary institutions to serve as drug abuse research centers. Out of the arrested individuals, 53 have been convicted, while 736 are currently undergoing counseling.