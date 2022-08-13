RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDDC reopens portal for suspended scholarship programme

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Niger Development Commission (NDDC) on Friday said it had resumed the suspended scholarship scheme as part of efforts to eradicate poverty in the Niger Delta region.

Eradiri, who made the disclosure in a statement titled; “Message of Hope on International Youth Day 2022”, said the ongoing Niger Delta Talent Hunt would discover and empower talented youths in the region.

He listed other empowerment activities as grassroots football competitions and agricultural trainings, which were designed to engage the youths.

He appealed to the youths to shun all forms of violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The pain we feel today is our strength for tomorrow as we navigate through difficult times in our beloved land. Let’s all rise against primordial sentiments and continue to work hard in a peaceful manner to better our country.

“Our region, the Niger Delta, is so blessed with natural resources, professionals, and talented vibrant youths who are pushing through by the day to build the Niger Delta of our dreams.

“Today, I make bold to say that at the Niger Delta Development Commission, we are doing a lot to eradicate poverty from the land.

“Recently, the portal for the scholarship program has been opened, and the ongoing Niger Delta Talent Hunt will discover many talents from the region; the Grassroot football competition, agricultural training, and other laudable projects that will position us on the path of greatness.

“I also seize this chance to plead that we shun violence during the forthcoming elections, but rather participate in the process that will bring about the much desired leadership that will further improve the existing infrastructures and developmental goals.

“Let us prove to the world that we are a people who God has blessed and are willing to set a legacy for future generations.”

