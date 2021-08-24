RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDA says its personnel are trailing gunmen after attack

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says its personnel and other security agencies are trailing gunmen, who gained entrance into the academy’s residential area in Afaka, Kaduna, in the early hours of Tuesday.

NDA says its personnel are trailing gunmen after attack. [Daily Express]
NDA says its personnel are trailing gunmen after attack. [Daily Express]

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Maj. Bashir Jajira said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna, saying one officer was abducted and two other personnel died in an attack by the gunmen on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

He said that the academy, in collaboration with 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Air Training Command and other security agencies had since begun pursuit of the gunmen with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy; we assure the public that these gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued,’’ Jajira said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Bakare is okay with northerner taking over from Buhari in 2023

Flood destroys road in Edo community 2 months after construction

Boko Haram: Gov Zulum says 10% of Borno people unaccounted for

NDA says its personnel are trailing gunmen after attack

Oloyede begins 2nd tenure as JAMB boss, tasks staff on rededication

COVID-19: Lagos releases list of 183 vaccination centres

Uncertainty rocks PDP as deputy takes over as national chairman

Buhari is worst president at keeping his promises - Ortom

NDLEA arrests 96-year-old ex-soldier for dealing in illicit drugs