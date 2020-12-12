Nda-Isaiah’s death was confirmed on Friday, December 12, 2020 by multiple sources including his newspaper.

He was said to have died “after a very brief illness” at the age of 58.

A family member, who confirmed the publisher’s death to Punch said, “Yes, it is true. I was just told now.” The source added that the late publisher was sick “but very briefly.”

According to Punch, Nda-Isaiah attended the inaugural meeting of National Economy’s Board of Economists at the corporate head office of the media organisation in his office on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

One of his employees disclosed that the late publisher did not show any sign of sickness when he appeared at the office on Thursday.

The news of his death was said to have been announced to his employees on the company’s staff WhatsApp.

An editor with the Leadership newspaper said, “He did not show any sign of sickness. Definitely, it was not coronavirus that killed him. Maybe it was cardiac arrest. It is indeed a sad day for us.”

He added that the family and the company would issue a statement to announce the death of the former pharmacist.

Until his death, he was chairman of the Leadership Group and Editor-in-Chief of Leadership newspapers.

He was also a member of the Vienna-based International Press Institute; a member of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris, France; and a member of the Institute of Directors.