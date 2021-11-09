RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDA attack: 'Arrested' Sergeant not in our custody - Official

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), said that Sgt Torsabo Solomon, reportedly arrested for his involvement on the security breach in the academy, is not in our custody and has no connection.

Sergeant Torsabo Solomon. [Punch]
Sergeant Torsabo Solomon. [Punch]

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Maj. Bashir Jajira, made the clarification in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Jajira said the attention of the NDA has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt Torsabo Solomon for his involvement on the security breach in academy and was conveyed to the Academy for investigation.

“This is to inform the general public that the above-named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy."

He said the Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification.

“The NDA wishes to reassure the general public that the perpetrators of the security breach on the Nigerian Defence Academy architecture will soon be apprehended,” Jajira said.

