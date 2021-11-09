NDA attack: 'Arrested' Sergeant not in our custody - Official

Jajira said the attention of the NDA has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt Torsabo Solomon for his involvement on the security breach in academy and was conveyed to the Academy for investigation.

“This is to inform the general public that the above-named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy."

He said the Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification.