The NSC gave the commendation on Tuesday during a familiarisation visit to the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Comptroller of Customs in charge of Oyo/Osun Command, Helen Ngozi led other senior officers of the command on the visit.

Ngozi said the EFCC possessed a galaxy of highly skilled officers, whose display of professionalism had helped in plugging leakages that could have led to huge loss of resources for the country.

“The EFCC parades high quality staff who are efficient in investigation and prosecution of economic and financial crimes of various forms.

“It also has sophisticated equipment used for intelligence gathering.

“The EFCC provides the main backing for economic stability through its control of economic sabotage in and outside the country.

“Your agency has a history of playing its statutory role of investigating and preventing economic and financial crimes, and, therefore, helping to combat security challenges,” she said.

Ngozi noted that the existing synergy between the organisations had brought about many successes in the fight against economic and financial crimes, calling for further collaboration.

Mr Bright Igeleke, Acting Zonal Head of EFCC Ibadan office in his response, recalled that the tie between the agencies dated back to the early days when officers of the NCS were seconded to the commission to help in its effective take-off.

“Our commission has come a long way in its mandate of combating economic and financial crimes.

“However, the success story cannot be complete without the mention of the input of NCS officers seconded to the commission as part of its inaugural team,” he said.

He also called for prompt and effective intelligence sharing between the agencies in order to further help each other fulfil their mandates.