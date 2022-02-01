NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

The Commission’s Executive Secretary James David Lalu, had, at the National Headquarters office in Abuja, received this grand agenda from the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) and Sightsavers.

What the five-point plan aims to achieve is essential for the total development of over 35 million people with disabilities in Nigeria.

The two pressure group bodies had come on an official working visit to the Commission to submit the Resolutions reached during the times that they had both met.

Constituents of the five-point thematic plan include Capacity Strengthening of People with Disabilities (PWDs), Inclusive Education, Additivity to Changing Climate and Livelihood, Access to Education by Children, Involvement in Policy Design, as well as Monitoring.

Mr. James David Lalu, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, expressed his deepest gratitude to JONAPWD and Sightsavers.

Mr. Lalu promises an inclusive approach in the implementation of the functions of the Commission for People with Disabilities in Nigeria.

He assured them that the five thematic capacities will be carefully considered and forwarded to the appropriate authority for further action and promised that all relevant stakeholders in the Disability community will be kept apprised of events as they unfold in the continual struggle against discrimination of Persons with Disabilities.

Sightsavers’ spokesman, Mr. Rasaq Adekoya stressed that the reason for the Resolutions is to transform the labour market system to be more responsive to and inclusive of people with disabilities in many aspects, including employability, vocational and digital training for youth with exceptionalities.

Stating further Mr. Adekoya admitted that all the extra costs of lifting the disabled population, including data capturing scheme, are all arithmetically considered in social/welfare programmes of the federal government.

Similarly, the Women leader of JONAPWD, Betty Mokpe expressed the importance of empowering women and the girl-child in society which she said cannot be more consequential for the stability and development of society.

"The female folks are the most predisposed in the community of Persons with Disabilities all over the world, and as a consequence, must be adequately provided for," she said.