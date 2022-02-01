RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

Authors:

Raji Ade Oba

The National Commission of People with Disabilities (NCPWD) has determined to implement a five-point thematic plot to improve the resources and opportunities of people with disabilities in Nigeria in 2022.

NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022
NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

Established in August 2020 by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the National Commission of People with Disabilities (NCPWD) is responsible for formulating and implementing policies and guidelines as appropriate for the education and social development of persons with disability.

Recommended articles

The Commission’s Executive Secretary James David Lalu, had, at the National Headquarters office in Abuja, received this grand agenda from the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) and Sightsavers.

What the five-point plan aims to achieve is essential for the total development of over 35 million people with disabilities in Nigeria.

The two pressure group bodies had come on an official working visit to the Commission to submit the Resolutions reached during the times that they had both met.

Constituents of the five-point thematic plan include Capacity Strengthening of People with Disabilities (PWDs), Inclusive Education, Additivity to Changing Climate and Livelihood, Access to Education by Children, Involvement in Policy Design, as well as Monitoring.

Mr. James David Lalu, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, expressed his deepest gratitude to JONAPWD and Sightsavers.

Mr. Lalu promises an inclusive approach in the implementation of the functions of the Commission for People with Disabilities in Nigeria.

He assured them that the five thematic capacities will be carefully considered and forwarded to the appropriate authority for further action and promised that all relevant stakeholders in the Disability community will be kept apprised of events as they unfold in the continual struggle against discrimination of Persons with Disabilities.

Sightsavers’ spokesman, Mr. Rasaq Adekoya stressed that the reason for the Resolutions is to transform the labour market system to be more responsive to and inclusive of people with disabilities in many aspects, including employability, vocational and digital training for youth with exceptionalities.

Stating further Mr. Adekoya admitted that all the extra costs of lifting the disabled population, including data capturing scheme, are all arithmetically considered in social/welfare programmes of the federal government.

Similarly, the Women leader of JONAPWD, Betty Mokpe expressed the importance of empowering women and the girl-child in society which she said cannot be more consequential for the stability and development of society.

"The female folks are the most predisposed in the community of Persons with Disabilities all over the world, and as a consequence, must be adequately provided for," she said.

Like the National Disability Act, the five-point thematic plan submitted to the NCPWD by JONAPWD and Sightsavers is key to the rehabilitation and reintegration of persons with disabilities in 2022.

Authors:

Raji Ade Oba Raji Ade Oba

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers state people with disabilities: FG tasks citizens to adopt digital literacy

Rivers state people with disabilities: FG tasks citizens to adopt digital literacy

NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Kaduna social inclusion: Nasir el-Rufai to spend N4 billion on 2 million deprived populations, including citizens with disabilities

Kaduna social inclusion: Nasir el-Rufai to spend N4 billion on 2 million deprived populations, including citizens with disabilities

Former Senator, Ben Bruce loses mother

Former Senator, Ben Bruce loses mother

National Assembly sets N3trn revenue target for agencies in 2022

National Assembly sets N3trn revenue target for agencies in 2022

Court remands 9 suspected cultists for causing unrest in Ile-Ife

Court remands 9 suspected cultists for causing unrest in Ile-Ife

Education Minister calls on philanthropists to support out-of-school children

Education Minister calls on philanthropists to support out-of-school children

Court remands Kano ex-Commissioner for accusing Ganduje of extra-marital affair

Court remands Kano ex-Commissioner for accusing Ganduje of extra-marital affair

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom