The NCPC said this in Abuja during a Board and Management retreat aimed at discussing the operations of the Commission in 2020.

Mr Yomi Kasali, Chairman, NCPC, said that the commission was being proactive in re-considering the Easter operation due to the coronavirus.

He added that the commission was monitoring events around the Holy lands.

”We have suspended Easter pilgrims exercise and a communique on the suspension would be issued; it has nothing to do with faith, we have to flow with the nation.

”The situation is beyond us and the President has given us a directive as well. We must do things for the interest of Nigerians only.

”For instance, Rome is on lock down. If the country we are visiting is on lock down, what can we do? We have to hold on till things improves.

”If Rome says do not come due to the coronavirus disease, it does not make sense that we start taking our people there.

”But we will continue to monitor situations and outcomes will be communicated,” he said.

Mrs Esther Kwaghe, Acting Executive Secretary, NCPC, said that the Commission would continue to do its best to ensure that the pilgrim exercise was carried out effectively without hitches.

Kwaghe said that as soon as the coronavirus disease is curtailed, Nigerians would be updated.

NAN reports that the NCPC had earlier announced that the 2020 Easter pilgrimage exercise to Israel would start on April 18.