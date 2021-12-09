NCoS reiterates commitment to fighting corruption among prison staff and inmates

The Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, said this during the commemoration of international anti-corruption day on Thursday in Abuja.

Nababa was represented by the Deputy Controller General, Head of Operations Directorate, Mr Muhammed Tukur.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the year 2021 International Anti-corruption Day is, “Your Right, Your Role: Say No To Corruption.”

Nababa said corruption was probably the greatest obstacle preventing the country from achieving its enormous potential, saying it affected all aspects of the public life.

He said the country had no option than to launch a full-fledged war against this scourge.

“For us in the NCoS, our statutory mandate to creating lasting change in offenders’ behaviour automatically makes the service intolerant to anything that stands against collective values.

“We have demonstrated this resolve by declaring zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline and shady practice among officers and men.

“As a matter of fact, the service has never hesitated in sanctioning any personnel found culpable of any established corrupt practice.

“The service has responsibly supported all anti-corruption organs of government in carrying out their operations,” he said.

Nababa noted that the service had also continued to pay attention to standard operating procedures of government and due process in addition to providing support for the anti-corruption and transparency unit (ACTU).

“These and many more have earned the NCoS an enviable position among anti-corruption compliant Ministries, Departments and Agencies as rated by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“We do not in anyway intend to renege on our commitment to keying into the federal government’s anti-corruption campaign as it will continue to serve as a fulcrum for our success,” he said.

The Chairman, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said the theme of the event was apt as it encapsulated the objectives of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

Owasanoye, who was represented by Board Member ICPC, Mr Dauda Umar, said UNCAC promoted active participation of the society in the prevention of and the fight against corruption.

He said the ICPC had noted the positive role the correctional service was playing in transforming inmates to better and productive citizens.

“For instance, I am aware that the Correctional Service had sponsored inmates in the pursuit of formal education.

“The service had also trained several inmates in skill acquisition with the aim of making them self-reliant and responsible citizens.

“There is no gain saying that this will reduce corruption because once inmates become reformed, educated and self-employed, they would eschew corrupt tendencies,” he said.

Owasanoye urged staff of the service to put into practice, the essence of the commemoration of the International Day Against Corruption and to intensify their collaboration with ICPC in the fight.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, noted that several efforts were being made in combating corruption since the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Baba was represented by the Assistant Inspector General, Head of Force intelligence, Mr Abu Sani, who said the fight against corruption was a collective responsibility.

“The government alone would not be able to to successfully eradicate corruption, as no single nation can win the war against corruption without the concerted efforts and co-operation of the citizenry.

“In this regard, we have strengthened the capabilities of the X-squad, the public complaint response unit (PCRU) and other various community policing partnership with a view to curb corrupt tendencies,” he said.