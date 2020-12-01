The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Mr Chuks Njoku disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“The Service wants the general Public to know that Peter Bamidele Adedayo a Senior Inspector of Corrections died on 2nd May, 2020 as against the claim by the said video that he died four (4) years ago,” he said.

Njoku explained that according to the deceased’s official record of Service, Mrs Ruth Taiwo Adedayo was the next-of-kin.

He said that upon his passing, she had been paid what was due to him from the NCoS Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS) and her application for benefit from the NCoS Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (COCOS) was scheduled to be paid in December, 2020.

“Other benefits like National Housing Fund and Gratuity will be paid by the relevant authorities on notice.

“The Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed wishes to reiterate that the Service has the welfare of personnel at the centre of its policy thrust.

“The service will do anything within her power to ensure that both retired and the families of deceased personnel do not go through any form of difficulties in getting their claims,” he said.