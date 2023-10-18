2 correctional officials sacked, 35 others sanctioned for stealing, conspiracy

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Abubakar Umar, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umar said the dismissal was part of efforts to ensure discipline among personnel and entrench international correctional best practices.

He said that the officers were sanctioned for misconducts ranging from trafficking in contrabands, unauthorised absence from duty, stealing, negligence of duty, criminal conspiracy, as well as aiding and abetting.

He added that the offences constituted threats to the security of correctional facilities and could jeopardise public safety and national security.

He quoted the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa as clarifying that the service would continue to reward diligence and exceptional performance.

He however said that the service would not hesitate to punish erring personnel according to the law.

The Controller General maintained that the service would continue to ensure that bad eggs were flushed out of the system.