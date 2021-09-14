RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCoS boss orders investigation into Kogi jailbreak as 240 inmates escape

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nababa appeals to the general public to provide useful intelligence to security operatives.

Security operatives are trying to recapture the escapees (image used for illustration) [Nigerian News]
Security operatives are trying to recapture the escapees (image used for illustration) [Nigerian News]

The Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Haliru Nababa, has ordered the activation of the immediate recapture procedure and detailed investigation to be carried out on the Kogi jailbreak.

Recommended articles

The NCoS Public Relations Officer, Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, said this in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba, Kogi State had been attacked by yet to be identified gunmen and 240 inmates forcefully released.

The Controller General, who personally led a team to assess the situation, said that the incident took place at about 23:45hrs on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The attackers in their numbers were said to have arrived at the custodial centre heavily armed and immediately engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle.

Nababa appealed to the general public to provide useful intelligence to security operatives that would assist in recapturing the escapees.

Established in 2008, the Kabba MSCC had a capacity for 200 inmates, but at the time of the invasion, 294 inmates were in custody, out of which 224 are pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted inmates, NAN learnt.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stanbic IBTC commences applications for 2021 University Scholarship Scheme

NCoS boss orders investigation into Kogi jailbreak as 240 inmates escape

NCDC reports 46 new cholera deaths in 1 week

Gov Obiano will close markets and banks obeying IPOB's sit-at-home order

Sen Adamu wants herders to be given the same govt protection handed to failing banks

Senator Adamu explains why 2023 presidency shouldn't be zoned to southeast

Nearly 1 million Nigerians complete PVC registration

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Nigeria expects 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

Trending

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state. (Channels)

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]