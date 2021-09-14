NCoS boss orders investigation into Kogi jailbreak as 240 inmates escape

The NCoS Public Relations Officer, Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, said this in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba, Kogi State had been attacked by yet to be identified gunmen and 240 inmates forcefully released.

The Controller General, who personally led a team to assess the situation, said that the incident took place at about 23:45hrs on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The attackers in their numbers were said to have arrived at the custodial centre heavily armed and immediately engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle.

Nababa appealed to the general public to provide useful intelligence to security operatives that would assist in recapturing the escapees.