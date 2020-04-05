The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied the claim that it engaged Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello as a brand ambassador as part of its efforts to combat coronavirus in Nigeria.

This disclaimer came after the actress was arrested for hosting a house party on Saturday, April 4, 2020 to celebrate her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello’s birthday in contravention of the lockdown order in Lagos State.

NCDC disclaimer

Following the party, Nigerians on social condemned the actress for hosting a party that had over 20 people in attendance amid lockdown.

The criticism against the actress popularly known as Jenifa was worsened by the belief that she was recently engaged by the NCDC and Dettol as a brand ambassador to sensitize Nigerians on hand-washing and social distancing.

Debunking the claim, the NCDC said it didn’t engage any brand ambassador to push its messages on precautionary measures on coronavirus.

Corroborating the NCDC, Dettol Nigeria in a series of tweet on Sunday affirmed that the actress is not a brand ambassador of the NCDC.

Dettol tweeted, “We have been made aware through social media that Funke Akindele recently, acting in her personal capacity, had a celebration which is against the caution to the public on social distancing during the covid-19 pandemic.

“The NCDC partnered with Dettol on a public service message to educate our communities about preventive measures against COVID-19. Funke is not a brand ambassador of the NCDC.

“As a responsible organization and brand Dettol does not condone any breach of the guidelines on Covid-19. As an organization we are concerned at the turn of events. We will continue to support NCDC and the Nigerian govt to fight COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, a Governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2019 election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who was also at the house party has taken to his twitter page to apologise to Nigerians for his presence at the party that took place at the Bello's residence.