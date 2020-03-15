The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have Coronavirus.

The centre says it came to know about the case through several alerts received daily at the National Emergency Operations Centre, adding that the patient has been isolated.

The NDDC also disclosed that the sample of the suspected patient has been collected and the results would be announced on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, Rivers State government has announced that a 43-year-old man suspected to have coronavirus tested negative on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The suspect, who recently returned from the United States had reportedly gone to a private hospital in Port Hacourt and asked that he should be tested for the disease, but was referred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

While addressing newsmen on the development, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Chike Princewill said the sample taken had been examined, adding that the man tested negative.