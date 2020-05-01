The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Diseasthee Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has insisted on the claim that there are no sufficient bed spaces for coronavirus patients in Nigeria.

Speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on Friday, May 1, 2020, Ihekweazu said there are about 3,500-bed spaces for coronavirus patients across the country.

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Ihekweazu, said that Nigeria had started struggling to keep up with demands for isolation beds to treat coronavirus patients.

The NCDC boss again emphasised on Friday that there’s no state in the country that has fully fulfilled the capacity required to address the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.

He said, “Yesterday, we tested 2,000 samples. That is the highest number of samples we have tested in a single day across the country and this number has been increasing every day.

“So, despite challenges in parts of the country, the truth is samples are coming into our laboratory network. There is a lot of effort being made on health workers.

“From the information we have from the states, we have about 3,500 beds available right now. We push the states to make more beds available. We encourage every private sector partner if you want to support, do so in the state you are living. There is no state in Nigeria, even Lagos and FCT, that has fully fulfilled the bed capacity that they need to respond to this outbreak.

“Every day, there are new cases and with every new case, there are new contacts but we are following up on about 12,000 contacts across the country from the beginning of the outbreak.”