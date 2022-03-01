NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

The NCDC made this known in a statement released on Monday, February 28, 2022, in commemoration of the second anniversary of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The first case of the virus was detected in Nigeria on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has since then confirmed an excess of 250,000 cases, with over 3,000 deaths.

In the statement titled “ Two Years of COVID-19 Response: Building on Lessons from COVID-19 to Strengthen Nigeria’s Health Security for the Future,” the agency said it has learnt a major lesson on strengthening “the country’s health system to cope with other infectious diseases and future health emergencies.”

The NCDC said, “On Sunday, 27th of February 2022, marked exactly two years since the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first detected in Nigeria. This was largely aided by the prompt notification of health authorities by an astute attending physician. Since then, Nigeria has confirmed an excess of 250,000 cases, recorded over 3,000 deaths.”

The agency said the COVID-19 pandemic response has recorded the largest political commitment in the history of health system development in Nigeria due to its global relevance and impact on our economy.