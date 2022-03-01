RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Nigeria has also confirmed an excess of 250,000 cases in the last two years.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [UNICEF Nigeria]
COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [UNICEF Nigeria]

In the last two years, over 3000 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Nigeria according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Recommended articles

The NCDC made this known in a statement released on Monday, February 28, 2022, in commemoration of the second anniversary of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The first case of the virus was detected in Nigeria on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has since then confirmed an excess of 250,000 cases, with over 3,000 deaths.

In the statement titled “ Two Years of COVID-19 Response: Building on Lessons from COVID-19 to Strengthen Nigeria’s Health Security for the Future, the agency said it has learnt a major lesson on strengthening “the country’s health system to cope with other infectious diseases and future health emergencies.”

The NCDC said, “On Sunday, 27th of February 2022, marked exactly two years since the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first detected in Nigeria. This was largely aided by the prompt notification of health authorities by an astute attending physician. Since then, Nigeria has confirmed an excess of 250,000 cases, recorded over 3,000 deaths.”

The agency said the COVID-19 pandemic response has recorded the largest political commitment in the history of health system development in Nigeria due to its global relevance and impact on our economy.

This the agency added has provided opportunities for prioritising health on the political agenda and attracting the required future investment in health security.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in heavier airstrikes

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in "heavier airstrikes"

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

NYSC warns corps members against cultism

NYSC warns corps members against cultism

Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CPPE highlights implications for Nigerian economy

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CPPE highlights implications for Nigerian economy

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja