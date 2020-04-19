The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has apologised to the Ekiti State Government for mistakenly announcing one new case in the state.

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to 542 after the NCDC reported 49 new cases in five states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said 23 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 12 in Abuja, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun and one case each in Oyo and Ekiti state.

The error in the reported cases on Saturday brought the total number of cases in Ekiti to four.

The agency has, however, apologised to the state government for the error in its report, saying the number of confirmed cases in Ekiti remains three.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process. Therefore, as of April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths. Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4.

“We apologise to the Government of Ekiti State for this error. We remain committed to improving our quality control processes, to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of cases”, the NCDC tweeted.

This is the second time the NCDC would admit an error in its daily updates on coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

On Friday, April 3, the NCDC announced that coronavirus cases in the country had hit 210 following the confirmation of 26 new cases in the country.

After realizing the error in the cases reported, the Centre announced on Saturday that the number of confirmed cases in the country was 209 and not 210.