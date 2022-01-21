RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 123 additional infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 123 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and witnessed six more deaths linked to virus in 12 states of the federation on Thursday.

An isolation centre in Lagos (LASG)
An isolation centre in Lagos (LASG)

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the NCDC’s report for Thursday, which shows a significant decline in the number of infections, does not include an update from Lagos State, the nation’s epicentre, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the second most affected by the pandemic in the country.

Recommended articles

The agency, via its official website on Friday morning, said 38 of those cases were in Edo, 25 were in Osun, 22 were in Rivers, 12 were in Kaduna and 10 cases in Oyo State.

The agency noted that Kwara added six new cases on Thursday, Ogun reported three cases, Bauchi and Kano reported two cases each, Borno, Delta and Ekiti reported one case each.

According to it, today’s report includes five states with zero cases reported: Abia, Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau and Sokoto.

The NCDC said that the country had a total of 3,123 COVID-19-related deaths among residents has been recorded since the start of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, 175 patients were reported to have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

With the latest update by NCDC, the tally of infected people in the nation reached to 251,694, out of which 225,455 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged since the nation was hit by the virus outbreak.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU is a trade union, NLC replies Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

ASUU is a trade union, NLC replies Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

NCDC reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 123 additional infections

NCDC reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 123 additional infections

Abia state better than other South East states – NLC

Abia state better than other South East states – NLC

Electoral Act Amendment: Why we didn't override Buhari - Reps Spokesman

Electoral Act Amendment: Why we didn't override Buhari - Reps Spokesman

Alleged war crime: African lawyers vow to stand by Nigerian Army against ICC

Alleged war crime: African lawyers vow to stand by Nigerian Army against ICC

Reps move to tackle rising cases of mental health issues

Reps move to tackle rising cases of mental health issues

NAPTIP, DSS operatives rescue Burundian woman, 3 children trafficked to Imo

NAPTIP, DSS operatives rescue Burundian woman, 3 children trafficked to Imo

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

INEC to activate additional 1,862 centers to boost voter registration

INEC to activate additional 1,862 centers to boost voter registration

Trending

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja

Rice pyramid to be launched in Abuja.

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU