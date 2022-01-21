NCDC reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 123 additional infections

The agency, via its official website on Friday morning, said 38 of those cases were in Edo, 25 were in Osun, 22 were in Rivers, 12 were in Kaduna and 10 cases in Oyo State.

The agency noted that Kwara added six new cases on Thursday, Ogun reported three cases, Bauchi and Kano reported two cases each, Borno, Delta and Ekiti reported one case each.

According to it, today’s report includes five states with zero cases reported: Abia, Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau and Sokoto.

The NCDC said that the country had a total of 3,123 COVID-19-related deaths among residents has been recorded since the start of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, 175 patients were reported to have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals on Thursday.