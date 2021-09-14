NCDC reports 46 new cholera deaths in 1 week

The NCDC said this via its officially verified website on Tuesday morning, stating that the situation report was published based on data sent in by the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the respective reporting week.

It stated that eight states accounted for the new cholera fatalities.

The public health agency, in its epidemiological report for August 30 to September 5, said a total of 2,323 people had so far died as a result of suspected cholera infections in 25 states and the FCT since the beginning of 2021.

It stated that 1,677 cholera infections were recorded in 12 states within the period of one-week, bringing the total suspected cases to 69,925 as at September 5.

"In the reporting week, 12 states reported 1,677 suspected cases – Bauchi (566), Katsina (282), Sokoto (258), Yobe (183), Borno (179), Niger (94), Kaduna (66), Adamawa (34), Gombe (8), Kano (4), Kebbi (2), and Nasarawa (1)," the report said.

"There was a 58% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 35 (1,667) compared with week 34 (3,992).

"Of the cases reported, there were 46 deaths from Borno (13), Sokoto (12), Katsina (8), Bauchi (6), Niger (3), Kaduna (2), Adamawa (1) and Kano (1) states with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.7%.

"25 states and the FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

"As at September 5, 2021, a total of 69,925 suspected cases, including 2,323 deaths (CFR 3.3%) have been reported from 25 states and FCT in 2021.

"Two new states (Osun and Ekiti) reported cases, though with dates of onset in weeks prior to week 35," it explained.

The NCDC added that the national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continued to coordinate the national response.

Cholera is a waterborne disease with a high risk of transmission where there are poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply.