The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 717,942 persons since the first confirmed case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The Coronavirus infections statistics in Nigeria stands at 65,457 with 152 new infections, while the number of discharged persons and recorded deaths stand at 61,337 and 1,163 respectively.

The NCDC reported that 175 persons were discharged from isolation centers across the country after they tested negative to the virus, saying no patients died of coronavirus-related complications in the past 24 hours in the country.

It stated that the new infections were spread across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The public health agency said that Lagos, Oyo and the FCT reported 61, 39 and 13 cases respectively.

“The other states are Yobe (10), Bauchi (6), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Kwara (4), Plateau (4), Edo (2), Ogun (2), and Rivers (2),” the NCDC said.

The agency stated that, till date, it had reported 65,457 confirmed cases, with 61,337 patients discharged while 1,163 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

It stated that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level III, to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has given tips how business owners could reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, saying “For Guidelines for Businesses and Employers in Nigeria’ and other useful guidelines visit: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/guideline/.”