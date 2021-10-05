NCDC reports 141 new COVID-19 infections.

It stated that the 141 new cases were reported from nine states of the federation, namely: Rivers (33), Gombe (32), Lagos (29), Imo (25), Plateau (9), Benue (5), Borno (4), Kano (3) and Delta (1).

The centre added that Nigeria was currently in the middle of the third wave of the virus, with transmission driven mainly by the Delta variant.

It noted that there would be occasional increases and decreases in the number of deaths, but that the fatality ratio had stayed below 2 per cent.

It showed that between Sept. 26 and Oct . 2, a total of 46 Nigerians died from the virus, increasing the total number of deaths from 2,677 to 2,723.

The public health agency noted that with the latest update, the total number of infections in Nigeria stood at 206,279.

The agency stated that Nigeria had successfully treated and discharged 194,167 people across the country, with over 3,043,321 million samples tested and 9,389 active cases.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

NCDC advised Nigerians to protect themselves and loved ones and ensure they got vaccinated at any nearest designated health facility.