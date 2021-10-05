RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC reports 141 new COVID-19 infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it recorded 141 new cases of COVID-19 across the country on Monday.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Tuesday morning , adding that the fatality figure remained at 2,723 as of Monday.

It stated that the 141 new cases were reported from nine states of the federation, namely: Rivers (33), Gombe (32), Lagos (29), Imo (25), Plateau (9), Benue (5), Borno (4), Kano (3) and Delta (1).

The centre added that Nigeria was currently in the middle of the third wave of the virus, with transmission driven mainly by the Delta variant.

It noted that there would be occasional increases and decreases in the number of deaths, but that the fatality ratio had stayed below 2 per cent.

It showed that between Sept. 26 and Oct . 2, a total of 46 Nigerians died from the virus, increasing the total number of deaths from 2,677 to 2,723.

The public health agency noted that with the latest update, the total number of infections in Nigeria stood at 206,279.

The agency stated that Nigeria had successfully treated and discharged 194,167 people across the country, with over 3,043,321 million samples tested and 9,389 active cases.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

NCDC advised Nigerians to protect themselves and loved ones and ensure they got vaccinated at any nearest designated health facility.

It also urged all to adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical interventions of regular hand washing with soap in flowing water, hand sanitising, proper wearing of face mask, avoiding large gatherings, and practising social distancing.

