RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC reports 100 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday reported 100 additional cases of COVID-19 in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria
A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria

The NCDC, via its verified website, said the additional coronavirus infections in the country had moved the total cases to 253,505 as at close of Thursday.

Recommended articles

The NCDC also said the country’s death toll due to the virus remained 3,136.

The agency added that while the number of successfully treated and recovered COVID-19 cases increased by 217 on Thursday, the total COVID-19 recoveries in the country stood at 229,893.

The NCDC added that the recoveries included 158 community discharged cases in the FCT on Feb. 3, and 16 community discharged cases in Imo.

It stated that Lagos, Yobe and FCT reported high numbers in the new cases on Thursday with 22, 18 and 15 respectively.

While Ogun and Osun reported seven cases each, Oyo and Sokoto had six, Imo reported five and Kwara had four cases.

It added that Bauchi and Edo on Thursday recorded three cases each; Delta, Jigawa, Kano and Nasarawa reported one case each.

It, however, noted that Ekiti, Ondo and Rivers States reported no cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC noted that Thursday’s report included three confirmed cases reported in Bauchi State on Feb. 2.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Smugglers aiding bandits in Katsina, says customs service

Smugglers aiding bandits in Katsina, says customs service

Apapa customs intercepts 9 containers of wood, seizes N78m codeine

Apapa customs intercepts 9 containers of wood, seizes N78m codeine

Alaafin, Tinubu hail translation of Nigeria’s constitution in indigenous languages

Alaafin, Tinubu hail translation of Nigeria’s constitution in indigenous languages

NCDC reports 100 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states

NCDC reports 100 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states

Alleged N2.9bn fraud: I'm being persecuted - Okorocha seeks Buhari's help

Alleged N2.9bn fraud: I'm being persecuted - Okorocha seeks Buhari's help

Security: Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it – Minister

Security: Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it – Minister

No excuse for change of government by coup d’etat – Osinbajo

No excuse for change of government by coup d’etat – Osinbajo

Buhari arrives Addis Ababa ahead of 35th African Union session

Buhari arrives Addis Ababa ahead of 35th African Union session

Nigeria in the face of diversification(Pulse contributor's opinion)

Nigeria in the face of diversification(Pulse contributor's opinion)

Trending

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB